Reaching Kilambakkam bus terminus remains festival-time ordeal

CHENNAI: Despite being operational for over a year, commuters continue to face challenges in accessing the Kilambakkam bus terminus, located 29km from CMBT, especially during festival seasons.

The Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) remains the sole public transport option for reaching the terminus, as construction of the railway station near the terminus building, between Vandalur and Urapakkam, progresses at a snail’s pace.

As on Sunday, a total of 6.8 lakh commuters travelled by government buses from Chennai city since January 10.

TNIE’s visit to the Kilambakkam bus terminus (KCBT) revealed that congestion between the MTC terminus and the mofussil/SETC bus stand has eased, thanks to the construction of two ramps and two staircases. Entry points to the main concourse area, built by the CMDA after demolishing the wall separating the main bus stand and the MTC terminus, have facilitated smoother commuter movement, eliminating the need for battery-operated cars between these areas.

Meanwhile, ahead of the Pongal festival, the KCBT has been inundated with commuters over the past two days. As congestion increased, mofussil bus services heading to Tiruvannamalai, Vandavasi, Chetpet, and Polur were temporarily relocated to the MTC bus terminus, between platforms 10 and 13.

Commuters who interacted with TNIE said they reached the terminus three hours early, fearing traffic congestion. With city roads narrowed due to the construction of Metro Rail Phase II and limited MTC bus services, a section of travellers said they faced a huge ordeal reaching the terminus, while others said they were compelled to spend `300 to `400 for cab.