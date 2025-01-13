Tamil Nadu wins BCCI-Cooch Behar Trophy after 33 years

CHENNAI: A professional display by Tamil Nadu helped the team win the BCCI-Cooch Behar Trophy (Under-19) after a gap of 33 years. In the final played a few days back, their first innings lead over Gujarat helped Tamil Nadu win. After losing the season’s opener to Punjab, Tamil Nadu won four matches on the trot in league stage. In the knock-outs, they won out right against Delhi (P-QF), Punjab (QF) and Maharashtra (SF).

One of the outstanding performances was from off-spinner J Hemchudeshan who took 47 wickets, the highest in the tournament. He was also ably supported by left-arm spinner BK Kishore who took 38 wickets and played a crucial innings of 54 in the final. Abhinav Kannan, Akshay Sarangdhar, KV Raghav, S Shrenik, Pravin (all-rounder) were impressive among the batters.

Their bowling also boosted Tamil Nadu’s win. Their outright wins in the league phase gave them the confidence that they can have a crack at the title. Hemchudeshan said, “It is great to win the title. A professional display and teamwork helped us bag the title. All the players chipped in with useful contributions and many of the players upped the level of their game in crucial junctures for us throughout the tournament. Our coach M Shanmugam sir guided us splendidly in the tournament.”

A native of Tiruchy, Hemchudeshan made the smooth transition from the Under-16 to Under-19. “I am very happy to be the top wicket taker again (47 wickets). I felt very glad when my bowling came in handy for the team. It is a great feeling when the team wins the championship in the end,” he said. “Bowling at the U-19 level, there was slight pressure initially. After regular practice and playing matches, I gained confidence and the rhythm was back, plus my self confidence grew.”