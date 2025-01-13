When streets turned into stories

CHENNAI: On a warm January Saturday afternoon, North Mada Street in Mylapore shed its usual rush-hour chaos for something far more charming — a street-length canvas of dots, patterns, and colours. The road was barricaded, the chatter of auto horns replaced by laughter and cheer, and a large banner reading ‘Kolam Vizha’ fluttered in the breeze, welcoming artists and onlookers alike.
Part of the larger Sundaram Finance Mylapore Festival 2025, the Kolam and Rangoli contests are among the most anticipated events in this four-day annual cultural celebration. The Kolam Vizha, in particular, transforms the streets into an open-air gallery, where art and tradition meet on the asphalt canvas.
The street shimmered from a recent wash — a water tanker had driven through to prepare the road for the festival’s star performers. But even before the ground dried, excitement was already in the air. Women in saris and kurtis gathered along the street, kolam powders and rangoli kits clutched tightly in their hands.
The clock struck 3.50 pm, and a loudspeaker cut through the buzz: “You have one hour! Start now!”
In seconds, the street transformed. Participants hurried to their designated spots, bending down to carefully place dots on the road. The scene was a blur of white, pink, yellow, and green powders — with hands working in unison to create something both fleeting and timeless.
Kolam, a staple of Tamil culture, begin with dots. But each participant’s journey with those dots was unique. Some stuck to tradition, crafting geometric grids of symmetry and precision, while others veered into more artistic renditions — intricate floral patterns, birds in flight, and peacocks with elegant tails.
A little girl perched on her father’s shoulders watched her mother work. “Nalla podra ma! Pink colour podu!” she called out excitedly, her small hands gesturing toward the colours.
Nearby, a mother encouraged her daughter with equal enthusiasm but far more urgency. “Seekrama podu di!” she urged, her eyes flicking toward the competition, where designs were blooming at lightning speed.
Kamala Nataraj, a first-time participant’s mother, took a moment to stand back and admire her daughter’s work before the final touches. “I pushed her to join, and I’m glad she did,” she said with a smile. “It’s such a vibrant atmosphere, and it feels wonderful to be part of this celebration.”
As the festival buzzed with energy, Vincent D’Souza, the director of the Sundaram Finance Mylapore Festival, stood in the midst of it all — wearing a yellow cap emblazoned with the words ‘Mylapore Festival’. Vincent, who has been part of the festival since its early days, looked on with pride at how far the event had come.
“We started the Kolam Contest in a very simple way — some 28 years ago,” he recalled with a smile. “It began as a small competition through the Mylapore Times newspaper during Margazhi, when people drew large kolams outside their homes. Back then, we’d go door-to-door, visiting each contestant’s house and checking the kolams. It was a back-breaking exercise. Women were busy making breakfast, kids were off to school, and it didn’t feel practical.”
Waving to familiar faces from past editions, he added, “Today, we get participants from across the city — women, children, even a few men. There are regulars who show up every year, and then there are first-timers.”
As the hour drew to a close, the street was no longer just a road — it had become a living art gallery. Designs stretched as far as the eye could see, each telling a story of tradition, perseverance, and joy.
Finally, the winners were announced. The Kolam Contest winners were Dhivya Bharathi, Priya B, Gandhimathi S, Dhanalakshmi, Vani, Uma, Thripura Sundari, Suryakumari, Abirami, Mythili, Sangeetha, and Meera.
In the Rangoli Contest, the top spots went to Shruthi Ranjini, Parameshwari, Sujithra Anandhi, Sandhiya M, and Devipriya.
As the sun dipped lower in the sky, the kolams began to fade. But for those who walked that street, the memories would last far longer. The dots connected people and their cultures more than just patterns.
The festival grows
Over the years, the competition evolved into a street event, and with growing interest, rangoli was added to the mix. “We wanted to focus only on kolams, but there was demand for a rangoli contest too. Now, every year, we have two contests — one on Saturday and the other on Sunday,” shared Vincent D’Souza, the director of the Sundaram Finance Mylapore Festival, who stood in the midst of it all.