A gaming tradition

CHENNAI: The intricate, towering gopurams, the cooling granite stone, the smell of chandanam, flowers, and the sound of chants temples are often sacred spaces associated with devotion. Each pillar, post, or stone of temples, churches or dargahs harbour history, and narratives of the fall and rise of civilisations and religion.
A peek into history, Mylapore’s Kapaleeshwarar Temple situated in the centre of the city draws families and children praying fervently during exam season, or the elderly ambling carefully. Beyond mere spaces of worship, temples hint at a long tradition of communities’ means of socialising and interacting.
Since 2009, Vinita Sidhartha of Kreeda Games has documented over 15 traditional, folk games of Tamil Nadu etched out on the stone of Kapaleeshwarar temple. From Aadu Puli Aatam, the game of three tigers and fifteen goats, to Kattam Vilayattu, the square game, each grid, scrawl, flower, and curved line hint at a rich heritage of calculation, games, leisure, and untangling puzzles.
“Games have this charm because everyone is a child at heart, it appeals to the innate child. They are interwoven with our lives itself. The number of games in a temple gives us a sense of the geographical spread and popularity of the game,” explains the founder of Kreeda, during the Mylapore festival, on a rainy Sunday afternoon when the city displays its rare hill station-like weather.
A puzzling discovery
From Europe to Africa, games like Pallanguzhi have been spotted in popular places of worship. In Kapaleeshwarar temple, our walk inside the temple begins at Navarathi Mandapam, where renovation has covered old scrawls and games. “How did the games come to the temple? Did they come because visitors came to the temple and scratched it? No, it’s done by artisans on granite, during the building of the temple, renovations, or in the quarry. Very little is written about traditional games, and discovering what is a game and what is not,” explains Vinita, adding during her searches, she comes equipped with kolam powder to powder on the lines, to better capture them.
How many times have you walked over this and not know they are there? She asks while teaching the group new games. Children excitedly chatter, gripping glistening old-world-style dice and tracing old curved lines. “Is this Pallanguzhi? What are those lines? Did this come from the Pallavas?” the stream of curious questions never ceases.
At this temple, games are best spotted near the Vinayakar sannadi, and the Murugan Perumal sannadi, Yaga salai and the main altar. Many questions crop up while sifting through these lines, the difference between and wondering if architectural grids inspire a game. Pro tip: Old games can be best spotted at thinnais, mandapam, doorways, and near pillars. “Faith and religion come through life.
Traditionally, temples were not just about religion, it was about social spaces, interaction, dance, architecture, and art. Bringing people back to that is important, you don’t need to come here for religion but come here for the art, admire the stories, the games, people start appreciating our history and culture,” says the founder laughing that she has spent many times scouring the ground for games.
“In another five years, I can’t do this talk, all games would have disappeared with the proof. We need to document it, and write about it. These games are not just timepass or leisure but they tell us about who we are and what we played” says Vinita, urging people to document games, take photos, and keep their eyes glued to the ground.