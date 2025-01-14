Chennai breathes cleaner air this Bhogi

CHENNAI: Chennai witnessed cleaner air during this year’s Bhogi festivities compared to previous years, according to data from the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB). Officials attributed the development to enhanced awareness and increased public cooperation leading to the ‘relatively’ smokeless celebrations this year.

On Bhogi day, air quality index (AQI) in Chennai ranged from 92 to 177, classified as “Satisfactory” to “Moderate”. The PM2.5 levels averaged between 52 and 111 µg/m3, while PM10 concentrations ranged from 118 to 289 µg/m3, still exceeding standards but showing improvement compared to last year’s peaks.

In comparison, during 2024 festivities, Chennai endured severe pollution levels with the AQI peaking at 231, classified as “Poor” under the National Ambient Air Quality Standards. Specific zones such as Manali and Perungudi recorded AQI values between 300-400, deemed “Very poor”. PM2.5 concentrations spiked as high as 400-500 µg/m3, far exceeding the prescribed standard of 60 µg/m³. This led to a thick smog covering the city, causing widespread respiratory discomfort and disruptions in flight operations, with 20 delays and seven diversions.

No flight disruptions were reported at Chennai International Airport this year due to better air quality and favourable weather conditions. The light morning showers ensured the smog disappeared quickly and pollution didn’t stay suspended and concentrated in the lower atmosphere.