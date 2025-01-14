Chennai metro rail changes timetable of services from January 14-17

CHENNAI: Metro trains will operate as per Sunday timetable on January 14, 15 and 16 and Saturday timetable on January 17, a release said.

Under the Sunday timetable, trains will be available at 10-minute interval from 5 am to 12 pm and from 8 pm to 10 pm. The services will be available at 7-minute interval from 12 pm to 8 pm and at 15-minute interval from 10 pm to 11 pm.

On January 17, as per the Saturday timetable, trains will be available from 5 am to 11 pm at 6-minute interval; from 8 am to 11 am and from 5 pm to 8 pm and at 6-minute interval; from 5 am to 8 am from 11 am to 5 pm and from 8 pm to 10 pm on 7-minute interval, a release said.

Those attending ‘Vijay Antony 3.0 - Live in concert’ (January 18) and have booked their tickets through “Insider” or “District” platforms will receive sponsored digital Metro passes which allow them a round-trip between their nearest Metro station and Nandanam station. The digital Metro passes feature unique QR codes that can be scanned at automatic gates across Chennai Metro stations, providing effortless entry and exit.