Pots of tradition, loads of labour

CHENNAI: The harvested sugarcanes and freshly pounded rice await the arrival of the sun. People sweep courtyards, draw intricate kolams, ready clay pots and collect firewood. Pongal has arrived — a time to honour the harvest, the sun, and the Earth. In villages, the festival is deeply rooted in tradition: homes are adorned with mango leaves, cattle is decorated with garlands, and families gather in open courtyards to cook pongal under the open sky.

In cities, however, the celebration has evolved. The essence of Pongal remains, but high-rise apartments replaced courtyards, and grocery stores substituted freshly harvested grains. Families have adapted, preparing festive meals in modern kitchens and celebrating amid the hum of urban busyness. Yet, across both landscapes, one thread remains constant — the unbalanced burden of labour.

Women, whether in the village or city, bear the weight of the festival. From cleaning homes and preparing elaborate feasts to managing rituals and ensuring every detail is perfect, their efforts often go unnoticed. Men’s contributions, though important, leans toward visible, ceremonial roles. As the clay pot boils over and chants of “Pongalo Pongal!” echoes, the joyous celebration masks an enduring disparity, raising the question: can true festivity thrive without shared responsibility?

Mental load and constant labour

Nithya, who works in Chennai but hails from Theni, shares a vivid picture of Pongal preparations in her community. “In our village, most people are land-owning farmers, and both men and women participate in the preparations,” she says. However, despite the shared workload, she acknowledges the disproportionate mental load carried by women. “Women are the ones constantly telling others what to bring and do.