Rooting for a green future

CHENNAI: Forest fires, gas leaks, heatwaves, and landslides — news of climate-related inundate the news as garbage dumps grow and plastic continues to clog the oceans. In India’s climate policy, the country has ambitiously set a net zero target to achieve a carbon-neutral economy by 2070. As governments race against time and societies gear up towards battling the crisis, a question persists: what can we do on an individual level? In Tamil Nadu’s Krishnagiri, Aadavi, a two-year-old carbon-neutral baby, the state’s first, may hold some answers for the future.

In 2021, Dinesh SP and Janaganandhini were at the drawing board, conscious of the concerns of the environment, and calculating the child’s potential carbon emission accounting for transport, energy, and other factors. “Till she is in this world, whatever emission she has, the equal amounts of carbon will be off-set by these trees,” explains Dinesh.

As a project associate at the Indian Institute Of Technology–Madras (IIT–Madras), working with renewable energy, the climate question loomed over him. He laughed, “I used to be the guy who used to emit a lot of carbon.” Today, Aadavi, was recognised by the Asia Book of Record and was appointed the ‘Child Ambassador’ of Green Mission by the Tamil Nadu government.