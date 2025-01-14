What dice means in Mahabharata

CHENNAI: One of the most common assumptions people make while discussing traditional games is that the game of Chaupad or Pachisi or Dayakattam played on a symmetrical cross, was the game played in the Mahabharata. The Mahabharata describes in detail a pivotal game of dice that changes the fortunes of many of the key characters in the epic. It is this game of dice that becomes one of the central events leading to the Kurukshetra war.

The first question of course that one would ask is why did the wise Yudhishtra respond to the invitation to gamble? C Rajagopalachari in his translation explains this in these words — “Three reasons may be given. Men rush consciously on their ruin, impelled by lust, gambling and drink. Yudhishtra was fond of gambling.

The Kshatriya tradition made it a matter of etiquette and honour not to refuse an invitation to the game of dice. There is a third reason, too. True to the vow he took at the time, Vyasa had warned him (Yudhishtra) of the quarrels that would arise leading to the destruction of the race. Yudhishtra would not give any occasion for displeasure or complaint …”

The next question is what did they play? Artistic renderings indicate a game played on a symmetric cross, but such a game takes time to complete. When we read the descriptions of the game, it is thus. “Shakuni threw the dice and exclaimed I have won. Time after time, Yudhishtra would stake his wealth and time after time Shakuni would win and the only sound that could be heard was look, I have won.