Bodies of three teens recovered from lake in Kancheepuram

CHENNAI: The bodies of three minor boys were found in a lake near Uthiramerur in the Kancheepuram district on Wednesday. While local villagers initially alleged that the boys’ faces appeared to be burnt, the police have denied these claims. A probe is underway to determine whether the deaths were due to murder or accidental drowning.

The Uthiramerur police identified the boys as Vishva, Chandran, and Barath, all 17 years old, and natives of Palayaseevaram village. The trio were Class XII students at a government school in Walajabad. The boys had been missing for the past three days, prompting their parents to file a police complaint.

On Wednesday morning, the bodies were discovered in a lake at Vizhuthavadi village near Uthiramerur. The police were informed and recovered the bodies, which were later identified by the parents. They were sent for post-mortem. Preliminary inquiries revealed that Barath had frequently quarrelled with Sanjay, a resident of a nearby village. The police are investigating whether Sanjay could be involved in the case.

Initially, the police assumed the boys had gone on a trip due to the long holidays. Their parents filed a complaint only after they were unable to contact them. Regarding the allegations of burnt faces, the Uthiramerur police stated that the bodies, having been submerged in water for an extended period, had decomposed. It is possible that fish may have bitten them. The cause of death is yet to be determined, and the police await the postmortem report.