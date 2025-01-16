Chronic corporate exploitation

CHENNAI: Recently, not one but two notable corporate leaders made public remarks about wanting to make Indians work longer hours. In November, Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy said in a podcast that he recommends a 70-hour workweek for productivity’s sake, and reiterated this thought in the press this month, claiming that he himself worked up to 90 hours a week until retirement.

Last week, an undated video featured Larsen & Toubro India’s chairman SN Subrahmanyan, urging employees to work 90-hour weeks, with two particularly insulting lines: “I regret I am not able to make you work on Sundays” (emphasis mine) and “What do you do sitting at home? How long can you stare at your wife?”

We cannot take these statements as mere rantings for two reasons. The first, obvious one, is that people in such positions have the power to instate or change policies and to penalise or incentivise. Others of similar status may follow suit, gradually impacting the entire white collar work culture for the worse — and make no mistake, it’s nowhere close togood as it is. L&T’s HR head released a statement about how “[Subrahmanyan’s] remarks were casual in nature,” but this is just spin-doctoring against the immediate backlash.

Any leader who makes casual remarks that clearly devalue employees has dubious professional integrity. In addition to the evident disregard for people’s rights to have lives beyond their jobs, Subrahmanyan’s comments also carry a ring of misogyny, indicating that the average employee is imagined as decidedly male.