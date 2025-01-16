The dark world of looted art

CHENNAI: The nation’s burglars have long been compartmentalised in a hierarchical system. The upper echelons comprise the privileged lot of corrupt politicians and bureaucrats, ruthless humans with mercenary motives disguised as businessmen and a host of other such parasites. The middle rung consists of those we encounter in our daily lives who fleece us on a small scale level on any given occasion.

They are the only ones we sometimes have the energy and the courage to argue with and call them out. At the bottom of this chain lies the quintessential robber — the pickpockets, chain snatchers, thieves and the rowdies. They typically fill most Indian prisons, taking turns to vacate and return after a short gap.

And what about those who steal artworks? India has thus far seen only one category — the smugglers. They have operated in different forms though. Centuries ago, the invaders plundered the land of its cultural heritage, often destroying sculptures and architectural marvels in the process. They came in droves at various points in our history and looted us.

Then came the colonists, who took away a sizable chunk of our ancient art and culture in shiploads across the seas. World class museums were built to house these looted antiques and priceless artefacts. Today, we flock to these institutions as part of our package tour itinerary, wearily standing in long queues to step into those galleries to gape at all that we have lost to might.

Eventually, with India’s freedom, came the most dangerous version of the art thief — the idol smuggler. One name stands out in the murky world of idol smuggling — Subhash Kapoor, who made millions by selling these stolen treasures. Kapoor collaborated with a Chennai art dealer who would target temples and monuments and orchestrate the heist of idols that Kapoor was interested in, based on the photographs that he provided.