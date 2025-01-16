TNPDCL wireman engaged in repair work electrocuted in Chengalpattu dist

CHENNAI: A wireman employed by the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL) was electrocuted when he climbed atop an electric pole, without any safety gear, which was connected to a high tension cable at Pudur near Madurantakam in Chengalpattu district. The police have booked a case of death due to negligence and arrested the line inspector.

The deceased was identified as Boopalan (45) of Palur village. When he was on duty, his office received a complaint that a tree branch had fallen on the electric pole. Boopalan and a line inspector Shankar (46) had gone to attend the complaint.

“The usual procedure is that the line inspector would ensure the supply to the line was switched off and then the wireman would climb the pole. But here it seems the line inspector did not follow the procedure. When Boopalan climbed the pole, he was electrocuted,” a police source said. Since it is a bailable offense, Shankar was released later.

As per TNPDCL officials, a compensation amount which is yet to be finalised will be given to Boopalan’s family. The department has also assured a job for one of Boopalan’s legal heirs. An internal inquiry has been initiated to find out why Boopalan was not wearing any safety gear.