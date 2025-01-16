Triplicane extortion case: One more cop arrested

CHENNAI: The Triplicane police on Tuesday arrested one more policeman in the case where a special sub inspector and three men from the income tax department robbed Rs 15 lakh from a man. The cop was identified as a sub inspector Sunny Llyod attached to the Saidapet police station. He was nabbed in Dehradun and was brought to Chennai. After his arrest, he was placed under suspension.

A police source said that Sunny was traced to a resort in Dehradun as he had switched on his phone recently and also withdrew cash from an ATM there. The police said Sunny had information about people who carry huge amounts of cash in the city. The police are investigating whether he played a role in several other extortion cases.

The issue came to light when the victim carrying Rs 20 lakhs was stopped by SSI Raja Singh of Triplicane Police Station. He then alerted income tax officials Dhamodharan, Prabhu, and Pradeep who came to the spot. The trio took the victim in a car and robbed `15 lakh from him at knifepoint and gave him the rest. Based on a complaint, the police arrested Raja Singh, Dhamodharan, Prabhu and Pradeep. Raja Singh was then placed under suspension.