Yet another ballgame on board

CHENNAI: Retro Arcade style games are making an undeniable come-back in the thriving indie games niche. There was UFO 50, which created waves last year with its package of 50 different retro style games and 8-bit graphics. And now, Pinball, and other Pachinko-style mechanical games have found a new avatar in Ballionaire, which has a very fascinating bumper-based mechanic.

Ballionaire is very simple to explain. To start with, you are provided with five attempts with balls that drop down a pyramid shaped machine to reach a cash goal. Fail to meet the target, and the game ends instantly. So what makes it so good?

If you’ve ever played on an arcade pachinko machine — you know that there is no real science behind this. You simply watch the ball drop from the top of the machine, and hope that it somehow makes it’s way down to the ideal prize category by hitting the right pegs. Ballionaire tries to make this process a bit more controlled by adding the chaos of “bonks”.

These bonks are completely random trigger elements on the board. Most triggers win you several points, all in pursuit of meeting the ultimate target. Let me paint you a picture here: a jump rope pushes your ball up, keeping your ball afloat for longer, and potentially pushing it to more high value bumpable items. Bonking a tree wins you a sweet $200. If you meet a “bread” bumpable, the ball carries it along to the very bottom of the pyramid to win a few extra points. And so it goes.

The thing is, you need to understand that these bonks aren’t just simple buttons, like the ones in the space pinball game that generate points. They also morph and split into new balls –— like a fire ball, a floating balloon or a coin. They can result in power-ups, they can make the ball “carry” items, they can cut the ball in half. They can even be dangerous monsters that explode on a bonk.