At 21,361 Million Units, Chennai’s electricity demand to go north by 22 per cent in five years

CHENNAI: Chennai’s power demand is expected to grow by 22.5 % in 2027-28, compared to 2022-23, which is taken as the base year for the 20th Electricity Power Survey of India, brought out recently by the Central Electricity Authority.

While the power consumption was 17,443 Million Units (MUs) in 2022-23, it is likely to go up to 21,361 MUs in 2027-28. The city’s power demand is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.14%.

According to the report, the electricity demand of Chennai termed as India’s health capital is projected to rise to 26,335 MUs with CAGR of 4.28% by 2032-33. Chennai will remain the city with the fourth highest power consumption in the country.

The report revealed Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Kolkata will be the top three cities in 2027-28 with power consumption of 32,913 MUs, 30,200 MUs, and 23,228 MUs, respectively.

Coimbatore, a hub of textile industry in South India, is expected see a power demand of 4,650 MUs in 2027-28 and 5,995 MUs in 2032-33, making it the second-largest electricity consumer in Tamil Nadu.

The Central Electricity Authority (CEA) conducted the survey across 45 cities to project electricity demand from 2023-24 to 2032-33, using 2022-23 as the base year. The electricity demand forecast is an important input for planning the power sector to meet the future power requirements of various sectors.

The forecast considered electricity usage across various sectors, including domestic, commercial, public lighting, public water works, irrigation, industrial consumption, railway traction, and bulk supply to non-industrial consumers and licensees.