Chennai

Two persons murdered in separate incidents in Chennai

In one of the incidents, the victim was sitting outside his house when a gang attacked him with knives and cricket bats.
Image used for representational purposes
Image used for representational purposes Photo | Express Illustrations
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

CHENNAI: A 33-year-old fisherman, who tipped off about ganja sale in his locality, was beaten to death at New Washermanpet.

The victim was identified as Vinoth Kumar. On Wednesday night, as he was sitting outside his house, the gang attacked him with knives and cricket bats. He died on the spot. Three men were detained in connection with the case.

At Singaprumal Koil, a 20-year-old man Saravanan was beaten to death by his friend due to previous enmity. The accused, Praveen, and Saravanan got acquainted while they were imprisoned together. The duo regularly fought over the repayment of debts.

On Wednesday night, Praveen invited Saravanan to drink alcohol. While drinking, Praveen and his friends beat him to death. The gang then put his body along the Singaperumal Koil-Sriperumbudur Highway and tried to stage it as a road accident. However, police identified two persons linked in the case.

man beaten to death
Two murdered

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com