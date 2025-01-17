Two persons murdered in separate incidents in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 33-year-old fisherman, who tipped off about ganja sale in his locality, was beaten to death at New Washermanpet.

The victim was identified as Vinoth Kumar. On Wednesday night, as he was sitting outside his house, the gang attacked him with knives and cricket bats. He died on the spot. Three men were detained in connection with the case.

At Singaprumal Koil, a 20-year-old man Saravanan was beaten to death by his friend due to previous enmity. The accused, Praveen, and Saravanan got acquainted while they were imprisoned together. The duo regularly fought over the repayment of debts.

On Wednesday night, Praveen invited Saravanan to drink alcohol. While drinking, Praveen and his friends beat him to death. The gang then put his body along the Singaperumal Koil-Sriperumbudur Highway and tried to stage it as a road accident. However, police identified two persons linked in the case.