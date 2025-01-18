Chennai Sangamam 2025: A colourful celebration of Tamil culture at Elliott's beach and beyond

CHENNAI: The beats of parai, the jingles of salangai, and rhythms of folk songs, reverberated across the city. The fourth annual Chennai Sangamam Namma Ooru Thiruvizha 2025, organised by the State Tourism and Culture Department to celebrate Pongal was in town.

Held in different venues, the colourful costumes and cheers and hoots filled the bylanes, and open spaces, with one of the most spirited celebrations taking place at Elliott’s Beach. The entire stretch was transformed into a lively atmosphere filled with families and friends, coming together to experience a cultural extravaganza like no other.

The area was abuzz with balloons, 2025 props, jewellery stalls, and, of course, a variety of street food — corn, goli soda, spring potatoes, and ice cream trucks dotted the scene. The sight of dogs and horses running along the sand was a testament to the festive spirit, while a Ferris wheel in the distance added a nostalgic touch. In the middle of the beach, a temporary stage was set up with dazzling lights, guiding visitors from the road to the performance area on the sand. People gathered on the warm sand, eager to witness the performances of the day.

The event offered a beautiful blend of Tamil folklore and culture, with one being the Cuddalore Sri Renugambal Troupe, featuring the talented B Aravindh Kumar as one of the performers, captivating audiences with their divine dance performances. The troupe’s presentation, a staple in the midland region between Thondai nadu and Chola nadu, pays homage to deity worship through the rhythmic Pampai Udukkai beats.