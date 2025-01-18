Chennai Sangamam 2025: A colourful celebration of Tamil culture at Elliott's beach and beyond

CHENNAI: The beats of parai, the jingles of salangai, and rhythms of folk songs, reverberated across the city. The fourth annual Chennai Sangamam Namma Ooru Thiruvizha 2025, organised by the State Tourism and Culture Department to celebrate Pongal was in town.
Held in different venues, the colourful costumes and cheers and hoots filled the bylanes, and open spaces, with one of the most spirited celebrations taking place at Elliott’s Beach. The entire stretch was transformed into a lively atmosphere filled with families and friends, coming together to experience a cultural extravaganza like no other.
The area was abuzz with balloons, 2025 props, jewellery stalls, and, of course, a variety of street food — corn, goli soda, spring potatoes, and ice cream trucks dotted the scene. The sight of dogs and horses running along the sand was a testament to the festive spirit, while a Ferris wheel in the distance added a nostalgic touch. In the middle of the beach, a temporary stage was set up with dazzling lights, guiding visitors from the road to the performance area on the sand. People gathered on the warm sand, eager to witness the performances of the day.
The event offered a beautiful blend of Tamil folklore and culture, with one being the Cuddalore Sri Renugambal Troupe, featuring the talented B Aravindh Kumar as one of the performers, captivating audiences with their divine dance performances. The troupe’s presentation, a staple in the midland region between Thondai nadu and Chola nadu, pays homage to deity worship through the rhythmic Pampai Udukkai beats.
Aravindh Kumar explained that their performances are a way to narrate the oral history and mythological stories of the region, using divine dance as the medium of storytelling. Festivals like Chennai Sangamam provide the perfect platform to preserve and promote Tamil culture, keeping the language and art alive. “It’s an opportunity to present our art, our culture, and our language to the people of Chennai,” he added, highlighting the importance of the festival in connecting the past and present of Tamil traditions.
Audience members at Elliott’s Beach also shared their excitement. Hema Pradeep, a first-time attendee, shared, “I’m newly married, and my husband and I wanted to do something different together. This seemed like the perfect experience, especially during Pongal. It feels like a wonderful way to celebrate.” Anish Chandar, a college student from Madurai, came to Chennai to witness the performances with his family. “Pongal always inspires us to do things we don’t normally do. Watching these people perform is so special to us.”
A few kilometres away, Kathipara Junction, typically known for its young crowd and city dwellers, was transformed. Rows of chairs were set up underthe bridge below a temporary, illuminated stage, where an older crowd gathered to celebrate in a more traditional setting.
The festival also spotlighted the traditional art of Thudumbattam, a vibrant folk dance rooted in Tamil culture, which was performed by the Ellaiyillaa Kuzhu group at SV Playground in Ambattur. Co-founder Newton Naveen Paul shared the significance of this dance, which uses large, resonant drums and rhythmic movements. Thudumbattam was once a vital warning system for communities but has since evolved into an expressive art form. He mentioned that the group had been performing Thudumbattam since 2002, and since 2008, they have had the privilege of performing at Chennai Sangamam, a platform that has been instrumental in preserving such traditions.
Newton reflected on how the festival provided a space for folk artistes to thrive, giving them exposure and recognition, which helped elevate their livelihoods. “Chennai Sangamam not only helped preserve traditional art forms but also created a sense of pride among the artistes,” he said. He also shared that the name of the group, “Ellaiyillaa,” meaning “infinite” in Tamil, symbolises the limitless nature of art, reinforcing the belief that “art has no limit and range.”
Adding to the excitement was Pandian*, head of the Anna Nagar Tower Park team. “Every year, we have more than 3,000 people attending our performances,” he noted proudly, explaining how the event brings people from all walks of life together. As the head of the violin department at Tamil Nadu Government Music College, he expressed admiration for the various performances, acknowledging the talent of the artistes participating.
Jegath Gaspar Raj, co-founder of Chennai Sangamam, shared his inspiration behind creating urban spaces for folk performances. “The success of festivals like Bangalore’s Bengaluru Habba inspired us. We wanted to create a space where classical and folk art forms could coexist, bringing people together,” he said. Jegath also highlighted the importance of involving civil society to keep the energy and colour alive in such festivals, ensuring they don’t become bureaucratic exercises but instead remain vibrant, people-driven celebrations of culture.
At the heart of these celebrations is the shared love for Tamil culture. It was clear that Chennai Sangamam continues to be a festival that brings together all generations, preserving the past while embracing the future. The youth’s growing interest in these traditional art forms, coupled with the joy seen in families coming together, signals hope for the continuation of these vibrant cultural practices for years to come.