Students of Sadhguru Gurukulam Samskriti to perform thevaram hymns across 15 temples in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: In the 7th and 8th centuries, the ancient hymns of Thevaram were recited by priests and filled the temples of Shiva in south India. Today, they are a peek into the wave of the Bhakti movement and our rich tradition and culture. Putting a spotlight on this heritage, 50 students of Sadhguru Gurukulam Samskriti, divided into four groups, will offer these devotional hymns in 15 temples across the state till Sunday.

Thevaram consists of hymns sung by the three Nayanmars — Sambandar, Thirunavukkarasar, and Sundarar, says Balasubramanian, a volunteer of the Thenkailaya Bhakti Peravai. “The students at Sadhguru Gurukulam Samskriti have been trained in Thevaram from a young age.

Crucial to the Bhakti culture, Thevaram is important in the Tamil landscape and should be carried forward to everyone. This initiative also aims to raise awareness about Thevaram among today’s youth,” he adds. The Samskriti students have also been rendering hymns before thousands of devotees on festival days such as Maha Shivaratri, Navaratri, Guru Purnima, and Dhyanalinga Consecration Day.

Beginning at Perur Adheenam on Friday, the event was launched by Perur Adheenam Thavathiru Santhalinga Marudhachala Adigalar. The students will perform at Kamatchipuram Adheenam, Tiruchengode Arulmigu Thiru Arthanareeswarar Temple, Kanchipuram Sri Kachabeswarar Temple, and Arulmigu Marundeeswarar Temple in Chennai, today.

On Sunday (19 January), the events will take place at Siravai Adheenam, Mayilai Kapaleeswarar Temple, Virinchipuram Margabandeeswarar Temple, Kodumudi Sri Maguteswarar Temple, Thiruvanaikaval Jambukeswarar Akilandeswari Temple, and Vellore Jalakandeswarar Temple. The Thevaram devotional singing series will conclude on January 20 at the Thiruvannamalai Arulmigu Arunachaleswarar Temple, according to the press release.