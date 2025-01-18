Traffic changes announced in Chennai for Republic Day celebrations
CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Traffic Police have announced significant traffic changes across Chennai from January 20 to facilitate Republic Day celebrations and rehearsals scheduled on January 20, 22, 24, and 26.
The affected stretch, Kamarajar Salai from Gandhi Statue to War Memorial, will be closed to all vehicular traffic from 6:00 a.m. until the rehearsals or functions conclude, tentatively at 9:30 a.m.
A police release detailed the following diversions for vehicles:
1. Commercial Vehicles from Adyar to Parry’s Corner
These vehicles will be diverted at Greenways Point towards R.K. Mutt Road, Thiruvenkadam Street, Devanathan Street, St. Mary’s Road, and other routes via Luz Avenue, Amirthanjan Junction, and Anna Salai to reach Broadway.
2. MTC Buses and Other Vehicles from Adyar to Parry’s Corner
Vehicles will be redirected from Gandhi Statue through R.K. Salai, Music Academy, TTK Road, and Royapettah High Road, continuing to Anna Salai towards Broadway.
3. Vehicles from Mylapore and Dr. Radhakrishnan Road
At Royapettah I Point, MTC buses must take a compulsory left turn towards Nilgiris and follow TTK Road and other specified routes. Other vehicles may turn left or right to reach their destinations.
4. Restrictions on Kamarajar Salai Access
- No vehicles will be permitted beyond Dr. Natesan Road-Avvai Shanmugam Salai Junction. These vehicles will be diverted towards Ice House Junction.
- Vehicles will also be diverted at Dr. Besant Road-Dr. Kamarajar Salai Junction, Ice House Junction, Bharathi Salai-Bells Road Junction, and Wallajah Road-Bells Road Junction towards alternate routes.
5. Temporary Relocation of Anna Square Bus Terminus
The bus terminus will be temporarily shifted to Chintadripet Railway Station.
6. Vehicles from Parry’s Corner to Adyar
These will be redirected at the R.B.I. Subway (North) through Wallajah Point, Anna Salai, and other specified roads to reach their destination.
7. Flag Staff House Road Restriction
No vehicles will be allowed from Wallajah Point towards the War Memorial on this road.
Motorists are advised to plan their journeys accordingly to avoid inconvenience during these periods.