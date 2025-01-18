Traffic changes announced in Chennai for Republic Day celebrations

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Traffic Police have announced significant traffic changes across Chennai from January 20 to facilitate Republic Day celebrations and rehearsals scheduled on January 20, 22, 24, and 26.

The affected stretch, Kamarajar Salai from Gandhi Statue to War Memorial, will be closed to all vehicular traffic from 6:00 a.m. until the rehearsals or functions conclude, tentatively at 9:30 a.m.

A police release detailed the following diversions for vehicles:

1. Commercial Vehicles from Adyar to Parry’s Corner

These vehicles will be diverted at Greenways Point towards R.K. Mutt Road, Thiruvenkadam Street, Devanathan Street, St. Mary’s Road, and other routes via Luz Avenue, Amirthanjan Junction, and Anna Salai to reach Broadway.

2. MTC Buses and Other Vehicles from Adyar to Parry’s Corner

Vehicles will be redirected from Gandhi Statue through R.K. Salai, Music Academy, TTK Road, and Royapettah High Road, continuing to Anna Salai towards Broadway.

3. Vehicles from Mylapore and Dr. Radhakrishnan Road

At Royapettah I Point, MTC buses must take a compulsory left turn towards Nilgiris and follow TTK Road and other specified routes. Other vehicles may turn left or right to reach their destinations.