Why gym gains go in vain

CHENNAI: Ever find yourself sweating it out at the gym, crushing leg day or some intense workout, only to step on the scale and feel utterly betrayed? We’ve all been there. It’s that maddening moment when you wonder if your workout playlist needs a stronger bass drop — or if something more is at play.

“At the outset, congrats and my sincere thanks to all who exercise. One of the best lessons to come from the American College of Physicians (ACP) is that exercise does not lead to weight loss. Calorie control, i.e., eating low-calorie foods, leads to weight loss,” explains Renu Weiss, a physician in Chennai with a background in preventive medicine. Yes, that’s right. What you eat matters more than how much you sweat.

Renu stresses the importance of exercise for maintaining weight loss and improving overall health. “What one eats is what contributes to weight loss,” she reiterates. Exercise, she notes, is essential for keeping the weight off and comes with numerous health benefits. “Thus, daily exercise five times per week is mandatory for good health.”

Let’s break it down with an example you can’t unsee: Imagine burning 300 calories in a killer spin class, only to eat it back with a single doughnut. That’s how tricky the balance can be.

Diet or exercise: Which one matters more?

We’ve all heard that you can’t outwork a bad diet. Turns out, that’s not just gym bro wisdom; it’s science.

“As noted above, diet is the only way to lose weight,” Renu emphasises. “It is very easy to lose weight in India. I know a traveller who goes overseas and gains a lot of weight by eating the highly-sugared, chemically-processed and highly fatty foods there. When he returns to India, he eats his usual diet — loaded with vegetables and healthy grains — and loses weight quickly.”