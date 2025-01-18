Why gym gains go in vain

CHENNAI: Ever find yourself sweating it out at the gym, crushing leg day or some intense workout, only to step on the scale and feel utterly betrayed? We’ve all been there. It’s that maddening moment when you wonder if your workout playlist needs a stronger bass drop — or if something more is at play.
“At the outset, congrats and my sincere thanks to all who exercise. One of the best lessons to come from the American College of Physicians (ACP) is that exercise does not lead to weight loss. Calorie control, i.e., eating low-calorie foods, leads to weight loss,” explains Renu Weiss, a physician in Chennai with a background in preventive medicine. Yes, that’s right. What you eat matters more than how much you sweat.
Renu stresses the importance of exercise for maintaining weight loss and improving overall health. “What one eats is what contributes to weight loss,” she reiterates. Exercise, she notes, is essential for keeping the weight off and comes with numerous health benefits. “Thus, daily exercise five times per week is mandatory for good health.”
Let’s break it down with an example you can’t unsee: Imagine burning 300 calories in a killer spin class, only to eat it back with a single doughnut. That’s how tricky the balance can be.
Diet or exercise: Which one matters more?
We’ve all heard that you can’t outwork a bad diet. Turns out, that’s not just gym bro wisdom; it’s science.
“As noted above, diet is the only way to lose weight,” Renu emphasises. “It is very easy to lose weight in India. I know a traveller who goes overseas and gains a lot of weight by eating the highly-sugared, chemically-processed and highly fatty foods there. When he returns to India, he eats his usual diet — loaded with vegetables and healthy grains — and loses weight quickly.”
She highlights the abundance of healthy options in India. “In India, there is a plethora of wonderfully healthy foods: millets, vegetables, fruit, and healthy beverages such as buttermilk and coconut water. The fact that our produce-refrigeration techniques are not yet pucca is to our advantage, really: the colourful veggies and fruit that arrive at our local kaaikari kadai (vegetable shop) are spectacularly fresh and extremely nutritious.”
Feeling guilty about your obsession with murukku or pizza? Renu gets it. “The need to eat mixture, murukku, pizza, and sweets definitely exists — some view this as a ‘need’ — but eating these foods must be in moderation or not at all.” The trick? Make your plate a rainbow: brown rice, green keerai, orange carrots, and red beetroot.
Choosing the right fitness plan
Wondering if your current fitness routine is worth it? Here’s a reality check: It’s not just about genetics or “big bones.”
“Those interested in achieving a healthy weight should be aware of facts. Many claim that genetically, they might be overweight. Genetic syndromes that result in overweight or obesity manifest early, in childhood,” Renu explains. As for the infamous ‘bone weight’ excuse? “In medical literature, there is no such thing,” she says.
A solid fitness plan includes 150 minutes of moderate to vigorous aerobic activity weekly and at least two days of resistance training. And don’t underestimate small tweaks: “Park your vehicle far from the venue and walk, take the stairs instead of the lift, or say no to second helpings of payasam,” she advises.
Staying motivated and consistent
Let’s face it: the weight loss journey is a grind. But the perks? Worth every squat and salad.
“Stay the course! It is well-known that being overweight and obesity cause heart attacks, diabetes, and arthritis. Overweight and obesity affect every organ system in our bodies. What is not commonly known is that they can also cause cancer. Think about that!” says Renu. “We know that smoking cigarettes, drinking alcohol, and chewing tobacco can cause cancer; imagine that our risk of cancer increases due to our being overweight! Think also of the benefits that accrue, then, due to being of normal weight.”
She shares a story that’ll stick with you: “One year, I exercised with a personal trainer for three hours and expended about 250 calories. When I went home, I saw a tasty bar of chocolate gifted by a dear friend. I broke off one (yes, one) half-inch square of chocolate and then turned the wrapping around to see the nutrition information. One square contained about 260 calories. So, after three hours of exercise, I was about to undo all its benefits by eating one square of chocolate. No food is worth this inequity, I am aware now.”
Her final advice? Find balance. “In the balance, and speaking also from personal experience, paying attention to food, exercise, and sleep tilts the balance towards the side of well-being. All the best!”
So, next time you’re tempted by an extra slice of cake or convinced that lifting weights alone will do the trick, remember this: it’s a lifestyle, not a quick fix. Whether you’re a busy parent, a hustling student, or a working professional, these principles apply. And while a square of chocolate won’t hurt, moderation is everything. Happy sweating — and smarter snacking!
Here’s your cheat sheet for sustainable weight loss, straight from the expert
Eat healthy, constantly. Achieving a healthy weight is not a six-month or one-year endeavour; it should be due to lifelong habits. At weddings and functions — and every day — favour vegetarian food and avoid fried food and sweets: saying no to the servers is truly okay.
Minimise eating out at restaurants.
Make raw vegetables, i.e., a salad, part of at least two of your meals daily if you are eating at home. (Eating raw vegetables outside the home is not always safe.)
If you must drink coffee and tea, use minimal sugar. Be aware that honey and jaggery are not healthier alternatives: all (white sugar, brown sugar, honey, jaggery, karupatti) contain glucose.
Drink copious amounts of water. Minimise fruit juice (however healthy the claims are), sugary drinks, and alcoholic beverages.
Sleep at least 7-8 hours per night. It is well-known in the medical world that sleep deprivation definitely leads to weight gain.
Exercise at least five days a week.
Real-life struggles and solutions for every age
Weight loss can feel like a battle for everyone — from teenagers juggling classes and social lives to busy parents managing a household, or professionals working long hours. Let’s break it down:
Teens: Struggling with cravings after school? Swapping out chips for fruit or nuts can make a difference. And if you feel pressured to look a certain way, focus on health, not size.
Young Adults: Late-night fast food runs and binge-eating during stressful exams are common pitfalls. Keep healthier snacks handy and try to stick to a routine - even during exams. Think of it this way: “Pizza today could mean two extra laps tomorrow.”
Parents: Busy managing kids and a career? Meal prepping and finding quick, nutritious recipes can help. And remember, it’s okay to say no to that second slice of cake at a party.
Older Adults: Weight tends to creep up with age due to slower metabolism. Focus on portion control and choose nutrient-dense foods to stay active and healthy.