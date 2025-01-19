After sun sets, abandoned buildings in Mathur MMDA turn hub for anti-socials

CHENNAI: At least 20 buildings in Mathur MMDA, developed in the 90s by the Tamil Nadu Housing Board (TNHB) and the Madras Metropolitan Development Authority (MMDA), continue to remain unused for decades. Intended to house primary and nursery schools, police station, fire station, and electrical substation, these structures are now hotspots for anti-social activities, especially after the sun sets, say residents.
Due to TNHB’s alleged failure to transfer or sell them to the respective departments or interested buyers, the facilities did not serve their purpose, but remained unused, deteriorating over the years. “These buildings, which were meant to educate children and prevent crime, have ironically become hubs for illegal activities, affecting the same children,” said M Raja Rajan, president of TNHB Colony Welfare Association.
Women residents said that these abandoned structures occupied by anti-social elements have increased safety concerns.
“I’ve been here for over two years, and the situation has worsened last year. Every night, groups of boys aged 15-25 gather in the abandoned school building on my street to consume alcohol. Returning from my night shift at 11:30 pm is terrifying. Sometimes, they ring our doorbell repeatedly,” said Kamala (name changed), a 26-year-old IT professional and resident of MMDA 29th Street.
“The old nursery school now converted into a ration shop has no compound wall. Around 20 boys, aged 15-18, often hide behind the building to consume alcohol. Recently, a drunken boy threw stones at an electrical junction box, forcing us to call the police,” said Usha B, a resident of First Main Road, MMDA 46th Street, adding that there have been instances where these boys harass women and run away.
These abandoned sites have also become garbage dumping grounds, increasing mosquito population and posing health risks.
While police have increased patrolling in the area, residents insist on permanent solutions. They urged authorities to demolish these buildings and replace them with functional schools, hospitals, parks, and community halls. “Several vacant lands earmarked for purposes such as a theatre, religious spaces, and a market also remain unused. No action has been taken so far to initiate these constructions,” said R S Babu, secretary of Mathur MMDA Welfare Association.
When contacted, TNHB acknowledged the issue, stating, “These structures are nearly 40 years old. We are compiling a list of abandoned buildings in Mathur and Manali. A letter has already been sent to the chief engineer for further action. After consulting higher officials, we will proceed with demolition.”