After sun sets, abandoned buildings in Mathur MMDA turn hub for anti-socials

CHENNAI: At least 20 buildings in Mathur MMDA, developed in the 90s by the Tamil Nadu Housing Board (TNHB) and the Madras Metropolitan Development Authority (MMDA), continue to remain unused for decades. Intended to house primary and nursery schools, police station, fire station, and electrical substation, these structures are now hotspots for anti-social activities, especially after the sun sets, say residents.

Due to TNHB’s alleged failure to transfer or sell them to the respective departments or interested buyers, the facilities did not serve their purpose, but remained unused, deteriorating over the years. “These buildings, which were meant to educate children and prevent crime, have ironically become hubs for illegal activities, affecting the same children,” said M Raja Rajan, president of TNHB Colony Welfare Association.

Women residents said that these abandoned structures occupied by anti-social elements have increased safety concerns.

“I’ve been here for over two years, and the situation has worsened last year. Every night, groups of boys aged 15-25 gather in the abandoned school building on my street to consume alcohol. Returning from my night shift at 11:30 pm is terrifying. Sometimes, they ring our doorbell repeatedly,” said Kamala (name changed), a 26-year-old IT professional and resident of MMDA 29th Street.