Approach road to Kilpauk cemetery in a shambles

CHENNAI: Accessing the Christian Cemetery maintained by the corporation at Kilpauk near Shenoy Nagar has become an ordeal for grieving families, especially during the rainy season, as the approach road to the cemetery from the Kilpauk garden road lay in shambles. It has been in a state of neglect since 2021, say locals, and forces them to take a 1.5 km detour.

According to the cemetery in-charge, on an average, five dead bodies are brought in for burial per day, and 80-90 bodies per month. “It is challenging for both the family members and our staff to reach the cemetery due to the poor condition of the approach road.”

Residents claimed that the road was dug up around four years ago to lay pipelines for supplying water and has not been relaid since. Both motorists and pedestrians find it difficult, especially during the monsoon, as even two-leavers have trouble navigating the stretch. Each time it rains, the road becomes inaccessible owing to water stagnation, said the residents. Exacerbating the situation is the plastic waste and other construction debris dumped along the road.

“Walking on the road has become a nightmare for us. We have been suffering for years due to the road’s poor condition. Despite repeated complaints, the city corporation has not taken any action to improve the road, and it’s becoming increasingly difficult for us to travel to the cemetery,” said a resident.

Vinayaga Murthy, who has been residing in the area for the past 40 years, also attributes the poor condition of the road to the ongoing construction work on tenements by the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board, as heavy vehicles regularly ply on the stretch.

Speaking to TNIE, ward 100 councillor Vasanthi Paramasivam stated, “The road remains damaged as it is frequently used by heavy vehicles due to the ongoing construction of tenements by TNUHDB. However, the construction is expected to be completed soon, after which the road will be relaid.” She also assured that temporary measures would be taken to make the road accessible in the meantime.