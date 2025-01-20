DG Vaishnav College celebrates diamond jubilee with spiritual, cultural events

CHENNAI: DG Vaishnav College celebrated its diamond jubilee on January 18 and 19 with a blend of spiritual and cultural activities. Shri Drumil Kumarji Mahodayshri, chief Patron and president of Mahamahotsav, released a commemorative Diamond Jubilee Postal Stamp during the occasion.

The event on Sunday included a gau pooja (Cow worship), Shri Purushottam Yagna, and a divine tableau, Bhavatmak Sapt Swarup 56 Bhog Manorath Darshan. Shobha Yatra, a grand procession, Bhajans, and a drama on Shri Vitthal Nath Ji by the Vallabh Cultural Academy were held on Saturday.

During the concluding event on Sunday, principal Dr S Santhosh Baboo highlighted the institution’s journey of six decades detailing its progress in terms of education, innovation, and service.

He said that since 2020, the institution has achieved an NAAC A++ grade, accreditation for the MBA department, and extension of the autonomous status. “We have initiated outcome-based education and Vaishnav Social Responsibility, supporting rural and underprivileged communities while excelling in academics, sports, and student development,” he said.

The management also felicitated former principals of the college during the event.