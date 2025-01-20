Meanings, metaphors, and roots of pots

CHENNAI: Is your pot half-full or half-empty? Has it ever occurred that pottery traditions of a region have been influential to shape culinary traditions in most ancient cultures?

Take Pongal for that matter! Even today the native way of celebrating Pongal is either by using the earthen pot or by decorating the cooking pot. The architects of our civilisation have ideated a thanksgiving festival that has kept us connected to nature.

The pride we can take for belonging to this culture is that we have continued to keep the core values and nativity intact most of the time. Having said that, there is still scope for improvement when it comes to toning down those thoughts that fuels false pride and woke identity.

But it is important to remain self-reflective and grounded while reclaiming our cultural identity: its pride as well as nativity by knowing to appreciate the unseen and intangible aspects of our cultural heritage.

On that note, to continue the thoughts on pottery, the obsession with ‘pot’ was not just that of the potters and civilisational architects, it has been used and applied by the visual architects in the field of sculpture and theatre as well. Here is how.

Forms holding ‘the pot’

In the sculptural tradition, pots are synonymous to the auspiciousness of rivers. India, being a river-based civilisation, there are several rivers that have defined our regional identity, but three Indic ideas salient to movement have gained anthropomorphic forms. These movements are — Ganga, Yamuna, and Sarasvati.