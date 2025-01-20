Of genres, generation and growth

CHENNAI: Grandmothers’ sari-soft voices weaving well-worn threads of tales, dusty classics on magic carpets or wands to fables instilling morals — stories form a crucial part of our early reading lives. Rich inner worlds are pieced together, word by word providing an escape for some and marking new territory for others. From Roald Dahl’s genius Matilda, and Tinkle’s comical Suppandi to family ghost stories, every child has cherished memories of narratives, carried carefully to adulthood.

Behind the scenes, children’s literature writers carefully chart plots to charm young readers, artists toil at their drawing boards and publishers attempt to entice parents searching for new narratives.

“We have 180 years of children’s literature from the British setting up school book societies, and the move from oral to written forms; we may think that these developments are new but there is a fantastic array of genres for kids,” explains Shailaja Menon, editor and writer.

In India, in the past 30 years, the landscape of children’s literature has broadened. “This is a good time to take stock and critically look at how this area has grown. We find that it has grown by leaps and bounds,” explains editor-journalist Sandhya Rao, adding there’s no aspect of data on the growth of children’s literature.

In an attempt to map this burst, Children’s Books: An Indian Story, edited by Shailaja and Sandhya, presents an accessible volume of essays that takes a serious look at children’s literature. “What has been the trajectory of this journey, what are its key accomplishments and what are the challenges? How closely do they reflect the diverse realities of Indian children and their experiences?