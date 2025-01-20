Pixels out, film In

CHENNAI: In a world where every image lives on a screen and filters smooth away imperfections, analog photography feels almost like a quiet rebellion. It’s a world of film rolls, darkrooms, and messy hands coated in chemicals. But beyond the process, it’s a mindset — one that celebrates imperfection, unpredictability, and the thrill of waiting to see how the photo turns out. For the uninitiated, analog photography is the art of slowing down, of putting care into every shot, and of embracing happy accidents as part of the beauty.

This thought followed me as I stepped into the Alt: Analog exhibition at the Forum Art Gallery, Chennai held as part of the Chennai Phot Biennale. The room immediately felt like a sanctuary for stories, experiments, and the occasional happy accident. On every wall, the work of three incredible artistes stood in striking contrast yet in seamless dialogue with each other.

A bold red wall greeted me, dressed in black-and-white photographs that commanded attention. A crowd had already gathered here, each person leaning in to decode the stories. To my left, an entire wall of photos unfolded, like chapters in a beautifully chaotic book. To the right, a minimal corner setup of images felt like a quiet afterthought, inviting slow appreciation.