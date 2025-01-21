Ace your home office game

CHENNAI: Remote work is more than just convenient, it’s today’s reality for most. The information technology and communication has seen a shift in the past decade, which has given birth to a new lifestyle, that of home offices. Whether you work from home full-time or catch up on important tasks before/after heading to the office, a home office can be a game changer. While designing a home-office, efficiency goes beyond choosing paint colours and furniture. A laptop is just the beginning, a lot more goes in to ace your home office space, let me ease it out for you.

Space designated

The space chosen to make your home office is very crucial, it needs to be away from the daily household distractions so you can focus and get some real work done. Your workspace can differ from a corner in your kitchen if you are a homemaker, a desk in your bedroom to an entire room. The focus point here being keeping the distractions at bay during work hours.

Furniture

The furniture chosen for your short or long work hours is way more vital than we realise. The ergonomic designs available today are most ideal to make those long, high attention demanding hours comfortable. The design of your furniture and placement of it dictates how the space would promote efficiency. Adding additional seating for in-person meetings is a good touch to add to your work space. If you are working on a space-crunch, then two additional seats that can be pulled to your work desk would be sufficient too.

Storage solutions

We often tend to overlook the smallest details that are extremely important for the seamless functioning of a space, storage is one such most overlooked aspect. Every individual has a different method preferred to organise and store their essentials, hence it is important to design storage solutions catering to specific needs to bring the whole office together functionally.