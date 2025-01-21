Ace your home office game

CHENNAI: Remote work is more than just convenient, it’s today’s reality for most. The information technology and communication has seen a shift in the past decade, which has given birth to a new lifestyle, that of home offices. Whether you work from home full-time or catch up on important tasks before/after heading to the office, a home office can be a game changer. While designing a home-office, efficiency goes beyond choosing paint colours and furniture. A laptop is just the beginning, a lot more goes in to ace your home office space, let me ease it out for you.
Space designated
The space chosen to make your home office is very crucial, it needs to be away from the daily household distractions so you can focus and get some real work done. Your workspace can differ from a corner in your kitchen if you are a homemaker, a desk in your bedroom to an entire room. The focus point here being keeping the distractions at bay during work hours.
Furniture
The furniture chosen for your short or long work hours is way more vital than we realise. The ergonomic designs available today are most ideal to make those long, high attention demanding hours comfortable. The design of your furniture and placement of it dictates how the space would promote efficiency. Adding additional seating for in-person meetings is a good touch to add to your work space. If you are working on a space-crunch, then two additional seats that can be pulled to your work desk would be sufficient too.
Storage solutions
We often tend to overlook the smallest details that are extremely important for the seamless functioning of a space, storage is one such most overlooked aspect. Every individual has a different method preferred to organise and store their essentials, hence it is important to design storage solutions catering to specific needs to bring the whole office together functionally.
Tame your technology
An office has a lot of involvement of tech, from phone and laptop chargers to printers, internet routers and paper shredders, the list goes on. These, in short, are a lot of wires and can easily add clutter to your space. Taming these wires in a way that they are not an eye sore constantly or taking up space from your working territory is highly significant. The use of wire managers and planning the charging points under the desk to manage the clutter can make an impactful difference in the day-to-day functioning. A clutter-free work desk is important for a clutter-free mind.
Lighting
Lighting is highly significant while designing spaces and the best way to achieve this is through layered lighting. Ceiling lights are the best way to keep the lighting even and help focus on heavy-duty work. Task lighting, such as a table lamp for writing and checking documents is important, too. If the space has natural light, it would definitely enhance the mood and productivity overall.
Home offices are very individualist spaces and the best part about having your own work space is you get to decide how it looks, so don’t compromise on personalisation and style. Plants are a great addition to these spaces breathing freshness while adding aesthetic value.