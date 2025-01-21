Boxes of change

CHENNAI: A 2x2-foot cardboard box wrapped in blue chart paper is neatly positioned in the Ramaniyam Gauravv Apartments’ lobby, drawing the attention of passersby to look in. On closer inspection, the box reads ‘Donation’ on one side and ‘TheMonthlyBox’ on the other. Three 14-year-old boys frequent the area to spread awareness about the box’s presence, its purpose and their new initiative.

These teenagers are from the Babaji Vidhyashram and have formed a non-profit organisation called TheMonthlyBox to “give back to society,” as founder and operations manager of the group, Sashwath Kedhari puts it.

Their first step in this direction was taken in July 2024, outside the campus after school hours. Thirty students gathered and were equipped with gloves, masks, and black trash bags to clean up plastic and other dry waste along the Model School Road, Sholinganallur. “We are a community and want to make sure that our service makes a difference,” points out Shyam Raghavan, founder, marketing and outreach.

In their first session, they collected ten bags of waste and dumped in the garbage bins at the street’s end. “We wanted to formalise this practice into outreach programmes to the community and make it more periodic,” explains Sashwath.

Monthly missions

Beyond the monthly clean-up drives, the trio desired to do “something different, which has a brand, where we will reach to people and take the process to a larger scale,” he adds. The team believes that the number of turnouts in donation drives would be more than the number of volunteers for a cleanup. Hence, TheMonthlyBox was born in December last year.

About the name, Shyam adds, “I think it was pretty intuitive. Instead of focusing on one thing to do, we thought what do children need? They need books, clothes, stationery, and so much more. So we formed this method wherein we have different categories of donations each month.”