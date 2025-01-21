Classic beauty with air-purifying benefits

CHENNAI: It's that time of the year again when the alarming air quality in our country takes centre stage. While many will move on and forget the grim reality, you have the power to make a difference — start by growing an air-purifying plant. The Rubber Plant (Ficus elastica) is a timeless favourite for indoor plant enthusiasts. Known for its stunning foliage and ability topurify air, this low-maintenance plant adds charm and elegance to any space. With proper care, it can grow into a magnificent statement plant.

Why grow it?

Air purification: The Rubber Plant is a powerful natural air purifier, effectively removing toxins such as formaldehyde, carbon monoxide, benzene, and trichloroethylene from your indoor space. These harmful chemicals often originate from sources like vehicular emissions, seemingly innocuous paints and varnishes, and even everyday floor cleaning products. By adding a Rubber Plant to your home, you can create a healthier, cleaner environment.

In the upcoming columns, we will talk more about such plants, keep an eye on this space.

Note: When you wish to use plants for air purification, you would need 5-6 average 3-ft plants for 100-sq-ft room.

Aesthetic appeal: Its bold foliage and potential to grow up to 8 feet indoors (or over 100 feet in outdoor conditions) make it a standout in any home or office setup.

Suitable conditions for good growth

Sunlight: Thrives in bright, indirect light but can handle a few hours of direct sunlight daily. Avoid harsh afternoon sun to prevent leaf burn.

Water: Allow the top inch of soil to dry out between waterings. Overwatering is a common mistake, so stick to a moderate watering routine.

Soil: Use a well-draining, regular soil mix enriched with organic matter.

Temperature: Prefers medium to high temperatures, ideally between 18°C and 27°C. Keep it away from cold drafts or extreme heat.

Fertiliser: A medium feeder; apply a balanced liquid fertiliser every 4-6 weeks during spring and summer.

Popular varieties

Burgundy Rubber Plant: Brownish colour leaves

Common Rubber Plant: Green colour leaves

Variegated Rubber Plant: A mix of pink green and red colour

Common issues

Leaf burn: Caused by excessive direct sunlight or over-fertilisation.

Loss of colour: Often due to low light levels or inconsistent watering. Adjust conditions to revive its vibrancy.

Propagation tips

Take stem cuttings, dip them in rooting hormone, and plant them in moist soil. Ensure the cutting has at least one leaf for successful propagation.