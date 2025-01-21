Dial 1913, get illegally dumped construction waste cleared in Chennai

CHENNAI: With illegal dumping of Construction and Demolitio (C&D) waste continuing in the city despite corrective measures by the civic body, the corporation is now gearing up to appoint area-based contractors in all 15 zones of the city.

After the scheme is launched soon, the residents will simply need to dial 1913, and the respective concessionaire will come and remove the waste from the area.

GCC Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran told TNIE that these contractors will provide a streamlined service by collecting C&D waste directly from residents free of charge and transporting it to designated disposal sites allocated by the GCC within their zones.

This initiative was implemented in ten zones in northern and southern regions on January 7, and it will be extended to all 15 zones by the end of this month.

Between January 7 and 18, the C&D waste concessionaire transported 8,484.58 tonnes of waste from the 10 zones.

“Illegal dumping has increased in recent years because the contractors tasked with clearing the waste had faced some legal hurdles. Now, by appointing area-based contractors in all zones and raising public awareness, we expect the issue to be mitigated soon,” Kumaragurubaran said.