Traditions set in stone

CHENNAI: While you walk through the dim hallways of the vernacular houses in south India, the breeze passes unhindered, and the feet feel the firmness on concrete floors exuding the coolness from the diligently laid stones. The corners whisper the stored secrets of coolness, and the roofs reveal layers of ancient anecdotes. The walls echo the thoughts and perspectives gone in the making of the haven, flaunting the inheritance from ancient architecture.

These are traces of the traditional houses planned to combat the tropical climate enveloping the vast swathes of the south. While in Kerala, in the 18th and 19th centuries, Naalukettu tradition was looming across, in Tamil Nadu, Chettinad houses were sprawling, Gutthu houses had already thrived in coastal Karnataka since the 15th century.

Krithika Venkatesh, principal architect, Studio for Earthen Architecture, says, “Karaikudi houses or the Naalukettu houses are usually spoken as vernacular, but every context (structure) has its own identity and a style of architecture.”

Socio-cultural changes are inevitable and the changes are rapid, remarks Benny Kuriakose, a designer who has contributed to architectural conservation.

As the architectural landscapes were on a transformational journey, cities started swelling with poorly-planned skyscrapers. The need to look back at ancient architecture and construe the lessons of sustainable plans has become a dire need. The ancient insights are the cornerstone of creating well-planned architectural structures in modern days.

Roofing

Overhanging eaves, Benny says, were an important fragment of old design that has been forgotten in modern times. There was a time when thatched roofs, stones, mud, and wood were the only options accessible; houses have gradually evolved not just to fit into the demands of functionality, but also to have an aesthetic appeal. Krithika observes, “Natural grass roofing, an ancient form of roofing, is preferred by people even today, where people use manjapullu, korapullu (types of grass), which grow on mountains or lakes. We have seen 40-50-year-old thatched houses which haven’t had any maintenance issues.” The only downside is that it absorbs a lot of water during rains, and so roofing load distribution is calculated in a manner that the small parts of the roof are replaced once in six-seven years in case of too much damage.