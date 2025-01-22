A vegetarian’s handbook

CHENNAI: In Madras of a pre-independent India, every household in south India was familiar with the customs of their neighbouring states. This included the food culture, too. That’s probably why we see a bit of Kerala, Andhra, and Karnataka influence in Tamil cuisine.

The late cookbook author Prema Srininvasan too grew up in such a household, albeit a vegetarian one, in Mylapore, Madras. Here, she fell in love with food which was furthered when she got married into a house that welcomed all communities. Here, she learnt aspects of cooking from her mother-in-law, sister-in-law, and aunt-in-law — and later some delicious recipes from across the country from her friends too.

In her silver years, she brought out Sacred Offerings, a book collating recipes of temple prasadams. Her new book, Pure Vegetarian, is a “natural extension” she writes.

In this edition, she categorises foods from a Tamil vegetarian household, while also giving readers a glimpse of vegetarian recipes from different parts of India, the commonly-used vessels, some cooking tips, and gratitude to people who have shared their recipes with her. Here are four recipes from the book published by HarperCollins that you can try out at home.

Rose Petal Payasam

Ingredients

Rose petals: 50 g

Milk: 2 l

Sugar: 250 g

Cardamoms: 6-8, powdered

Method

Pluck rose petals and chop them finely, reserving a few petals whole for decoration.

Boil milk in a large pan over high heat. Lower heat to medium and simmer, stirring periodically, till it is reduced to a third of its original volume.

Add sugar, powdered cardamoms and rose petals.

Simmer over medium heat, till mixture thickens further.

Remove from heat, cool and refrigerate.

Serve cold, sprinkled with reserved rose petals.

Madra

(Tasty Curd Gravy with Chickpeas)

Ingredients

Chickpeas, soaked for 10-12 hours: 100 g

Full fat curd (not too sour): 1 kg

Cloves: 4

Fenugreek/methi seeds: ½ tsp

Jeera/cumin seeds: ½ tsp

Asafoetida: 2 pinches

Coriander powder: 1 tsp

Red chilli powder: ½ tsp

Cardamoms: 2, crushed

Turmeric powder: ¼ tsp

Saffron: 2 big pinches

Salt: 1 tsp

Boiling water: 1 cup

Sugar: 1 tsp