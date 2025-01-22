Comeback of the koodai

CHENNAI: Here’s the thing about traditional crafts: They’re right there, quietly minding their own business — until suddenly, they’re everywhere. One moment, it’s just a humble basket in your grandmother’s house. The next, it is on your Instagram feed styled with Céline sunglasses and linen dresses — like it has always belonged there. Or maybe you spot a lady casually swinging one at a supermarket — effortlessly cool before you even realised it.
The wire koodai (basket) is having a renaissance. These colourful, sturdy bags are woven from strips of tape or wire — a craft that’s long been a household staple in Tamil Nadu but is now popping up as a favourite among fashion-forward, sustainability-conscious shoppers.
But what’s more interesting than the bags themselves is the people behind them — and how a craft that once quietly blended into everyday life is now woven with stories of heritage, empowerment, and a little bit of glamour. It’s a story of culture being carried forward, one wire knot at a time.
A mother’s legacy
For Saravanakumar Thangavelu, the story of Koodai by Saras is more than just a business venture. It’s a tribute to his mother, Saraswathi, whose quiet artistry laid the foundation for what would one day become a global brand.
“The journey of Koodai by Saras began with my mother,” he says. “She learned the art of weaving koodais during her school days. Like many women in south India, she picked up this craft as a skill for practical use, without ever imagining it could become anything more.”
Over time, Saraswathi’s weaving evolved from a simple craft into an art form. The artistry behind their koodais is far from simple. Their iconic designs, such as the Colour Pencil Koodai and the Colour Biscuit Koodai, showcase intricate patterns and vibrant palettes. “The Colour Pencil Koodai features 27 vibrant wires woven together,” Saravanakumar explains. “It’s not just a bag — it’s a statement piece that combines tradition with modern aesthetics.” Other signature products include the Nelli Kai Knot Koodai and the Shivan Kan Knot Koodai, both of which carry unique, handwoven designs that highlight the traditional techniques passed down through generations.
Through Koodai by Saras, the brand honours Saraswathi’s legacy, transforming her humble craft into a globally recognised product. What started as a simple skill passed down through generations has blossomed into a modern fusion of culture and style, bringing the traditional wire koodai to the forefront of sustainable, artisanal fashion.
From heritage brands like Koodai by Saras to passionate crafters like Shanthi and Mirnalini, the future of wire koodais lies in the hands of those who celebrate their cultural significance while empowering the artisans who make them.
It’s a craft that carries more than just your essentials — it carries stories, memories, and the legacy of countless women.
And really, isn’t that what fashion should be?
A tribute to craftswomen
For Mirnalini Venkatraman, founder of Wire Kadai, the journey started with a deeply personal story. “It began when Pushpa akka, a family friend, visited me after my mother’s demise. She brought a few koodais to show me, and it made me think — there’s a market for these bags. We’ve always used them at home,” she says.
Wire Kadai is now a women-led collective that not only produces these unique woven baskets but empowers local artisans. Mirnalini works with Pushpa akka, a seasoned entrepreneur, and has trained several women from different backgrounds, including those with physical disabilities, house helps, and others new to weaving. “The process involves teaching skills like finishing handles, creating sturdier patterns, and using design elements that are part of our collection,” Mirnalini explains.
What sets Wire Kadai apart is its commitment to combining traditional weaving techniques with contemporary designs. From solid colour totes to laptop bags, the collective has created stylish, sustainable alternatives to fast fashion accessories. “We stick to the essence of the koodai but make it usable for modern lifestyles,” she adds. The bags are durable, washable, and come in vibrant, versatile styles that cater to a wide audience.
The collective has had a profound impact on the women involved, providing fair wages, recognition, and a sense of pride in their work. “The women see the demand for their work and feel proud. It’s created a ripple effect, and many more women want to join the collective,” Mirnalini says. This initiative not only supports women financially but also helps preserve the art of weaving koodais, ensuring its legacy lives on.
A hobby that became therapy
For Shanthi Ramachandran, the koodai became a personal project of joy and self-discovery. “When I bought those wires impulsively, I didn’t know tutorials were available on YouTube,” she says. “I just picked mango yellow and brown thinking I would not have forgotten the basics. Beginner videos gave me confidence, and I completed my first cross-knot model in two days!”
The craft took her back to memories of her childhood. “As soon as I saw the wires, I was reminded of my big wire school bag, used for books and a tiffin carrier,” she reminisces. “That memory is still fresh in my mind. I even made a few bags after my marriage in the ’90s, including one for my daughter’s preschool days.”
But what began as a nostalgic experiment is now her “love project.” “It’s therapy,” she says. “It keeps me calm and composed, reduces screen time, and gives me the satisfaction of creating something beautiful. When I gift my koodais at baby showers or to friends, it’s rewarding to hear them appreciate how useful and thoughtful they are.”
Though she’s been approached to teach online classes, Shanthi prefers to guide them to YouTube channels and share tips on sourcing affordable, high-quality materials. “I love exploring combinations and patterns. I might turn this hobby into something bigger in 2026, but for now, it’s my way of spreading joy.”