Comeback of the koodai

CHENNAI: Here’s the thing about traditional crafts: They’re right there, quietly minding their own business — until suddenly, they’re everywhere. One moment, it’s just a humble basket in your grandmother’s house. The next, it is on your Instagram feed styled with Céline sunglasses and linen dresses — like it has always belonged there. Or maybe you spot a lady casually swinging one at a supermarket — effortlessly cool before you even realised it.

The wire koodai (basket) is having a renaissance. These colourful, sturdy bags are woven from strips of tape or wire — a craft that’s long been a household staple in Tamil Nadu but is now popping up as a favourite among fashion-forward, sustainability-conscious shoppers.

But what’s more interesting than the bags themselves is the people behind them — and how a craft that once quietly blended into everyday life is now woven with stories of heritage, empowerment, and a little bit of glamour. It’s a story of culture being carried forward, one wire knot at a time.

A mother’s legacy

For Saravanakumar Thangavelu, the story of Koodai by Saras is more than just a business venture. It’s a tribute to his mother, Saraswathi, whose quiet artistry laid the foundation for what would one day become a global brand.

“The journey of Koodai by Saras began with my mother,” he says. “She learned the art of weaving koodais during her school days. Like many women in south India, she picked up this craft as a skill for practical use, without ever imagining it could become anything more.”

Over time, Saraswathi’s weaving evolved from a simple craft into an art form. The artistry behind their koodais is far from simple. Their iconic designs, such as the Colour Pencil Koodai and the Colour Biscuit Koodai, showcase intricate patterns and vibrant palettes. “The Colour Pencil Koodai features 27 vibrant wires woven together,” Saravanakumar explains. “It’s not just a bag — it’s a statement piece that combines tradition with modern aesthetics.” Other signature products include the Nelli Kai Knot Koodai and the Shivan Kan Knot Koodai, both of which carry unique, handwoven designs that highlight the traditional techniques passed down through generations.

Through Koodai by Saras, the brand honours Saraswathi’s legacy, transforming her humble craft into a globally recognised product. What started as a simple skill passed down through generations has blossomed into a modern fusion of culture and style, bringing the traditional wire koodai to the forefront of sustainable, artisanal fashion.