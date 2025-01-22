Committee to resolve TNUHDB residents’ woes has not met even once since May ’22

CHENNAI: The Chennai City Habitat Development Committee (CCDHC), constituted by the government to address persistent concerns of residents of Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) and other urban poor through effective coordination with all departments concerned, has not met for nearly three years after its first and only meeting in May 2022.

CCDHC, along with district habitat development committees (DHDCs) in all districts, were constituted by the Housing and Urban Development department through a government order on March 2, 2022, with senior officials from various departments, elected representatives and civil society organisations as members.

As per the order, while the committee for Chennai city, which houses the vast majority of TNUHDB tenements, should meet every two months, DHDCs should meet every three months.

The commissioner of Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) is the chairman of CCDHC, the Greater Chennai Police commissioner is the vice-chairman, and the MD of TNUHDB is the convenor.

While the constitution of the committee gave hope for swift redressal of a variety of infrastructure and livelihood related issues frequently raised by TNUHDB residents, the residents alleged that their worries remained and even worsened in the past few years with the committee failing to meet not even once after its initial meeting.

Mercy M, a resident of Perumbakkam TNUHDB tenements, said that though people like her were resettled in Perumbakkam eight years ago, many of them still struggled to even get their addresses changed in government identity cards.