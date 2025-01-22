Commuters complain of dwindling railway services on Chennai-Arakkonam route

CHENNAI: Rail commuters dependent on the Chennai-Arakkonam route are alleging that local train services are being neglected by the railways, causing inconvenience to lakhs. They claim the number of services has been gradually reduced, with less preference given to local trains, forcing passengers to spend more time travelling.

Six months after the permanent cancellation of around 56 Chennai suburban local trains, the railway has now cancelled four additional trains—Chennai-Avadi/Pattabiram and Chennai-Gummidipundi—effective from January 1. Additionally, trains on these routes frequently run 20-25 minutes late during peak hours.

A spokesperson for the Chennai Railway Division stated that the 56 cancelled services would be gradually reinstated once ongoing engineering maintenance work is completed. He also justified the cancellation of the four trains to Pattabiram, Avadi, and Gummidipundi from January 1, citing low patronage.

The trains cancelled in the revised timetable include the Chennai Central - Pattabiram Military Siding train departing at 9.15 pm, the Beach-Avadi at 8.20 pm, the Gummidipundi-Beach at 9.55 pm, and the Beach-Gummidipundi at 10.45 pm.

Passengers have also complained that the nine-coach rakes on the Chennai-Arakkonam route have not been upgraded to 12-car rakes.