Ready to take centre stage?

CHENNAI: Which iconic jewellery brand is famous for its signature turquoise blue box?” The quizmaster’s voice echoes, the audience holds its breath, and your team locks eyes, fingers itching to hit the buzzer. Now, what if you’re at the forefront, ready to claim your moment?

This is what QFI’s (Quiz Foundation of India) latest quiz format promises to deliver. Designed to shake up the competitive scene, this new initiative welcomes fresh faces to the quizzing stage. It’s a quiz open to anyone, with one key rule: no team member should have participated in the finals of QFIesta quiz fests between 2022 and 2024. As quizmaster Navin Jayakumar, the “face” of the event, puts it, “This is about making quizzing more accessible and encouraging more casual quiz enthusiasts to turn up for quizzes.”

Navin explains how this new format will create a level playing field: “Pro teams will not be taking part. This exclusion policy ensures that newer teams can experience the thrill of quizzing without being overshadowed by veterans.” But that doesn’t mean the challenge is watered down. “Questions have a lot of clues… and will have a lot of help from the quizmaster!” he says, promising a format that’s competitive yet welcoming.

There’s also the exciting ‘pounce’ system, which allows teams to attempt answers to questions directed at others. But there’s a catch! “The attempt is made in writing only. Although this allows teams to score off another team’s question, it carries with it a risk of negative points if a team has pounced but gets the answer wrong!” he says. This adds a strategic twist while keeping the thrill alive.