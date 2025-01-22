Redefine your health

CHENNAI: Superior doctors prevent disease. Mediocre doctors treat the disease before it is evident. Inferior doctors treat the full-blown disease’. This is a common Chinese saying by Huang Dee Nai-Chang, a character from the Huangdi Neijing, a foundational text in Traditional Chinese Medicine. This was quoted by Padma Bhushan recipient Dr Shiv Kumar Sarin, a hepatologist and gastroenterologist, at his book launch in the city on Saturday.

The book, Own Your Body: A Doctor’s Life-Saving Tips, was inspired by “seeing similar illnesses in hundreds of patients,” says the doctor. He adds that when people know they are diagnosed with a particular disease, they are surprised and question ‘Why and how did I get it?’. They wonder why or what wrong they have done. “They (people) are not aware of their illnesses and diseases. And doctors generally treat diseases but do not solve the patients’ concerns,” he points out. Hence, the book targets individuals to understand their bodies and be aware of possible health risks.

Prevent and prosper

The 346-page book contains 21 stories. Each story is of individuals who have suffered from diseases, also reflected in millions of people. “For example, a person with good health suddenly develops BP issues. He is worried about why he has blood pressure even if he runs every day. That prompted me to make people aware of the possible diseases and illnesses they could get diagnosed with and how they can identify and prevent them,” he explains.

Before understanding your body and health, Dr Shiv suggests that every family make an inheritance tree of the illnesses and diseases in the family. “There are high chances that you get diseases or illnesses your parents have,” he notes.

While doing so, people will understand what type and which lane they fall under. “You are born into three types. One is the red lane, wherein your parents are unhealthy, so you are unhealthy. Two: yellow lane means parents are unhealthy, but you are healthy. And three: the green lane is where parents are healthy and you are healthy,” he elucidates.

Dr Shiv aims to convert those in red to yellow, those in yellow to green, and the ones in green to remain in green because every child has the right to be born healthy. For this transformation, humans can refer to the tried and tested life-saving and longevity tips mentioned in the book with 300 reference journals backing them.