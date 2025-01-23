Partners in power games

CHENNAI: In July last year, I wrote in this column — in response to news that author Neil Gaiman had been accused of sexual assault by two women — “I would bet my last rupee that there are more than two women out there whom he has harmed this way.” Tortoise Media broke the story; over the weeks that followed, they released a podcast mini-series interviewing a total of five survivors.

Now, Vulture has published a longform piece by journalist Lila Shapiro in which multiple women were interviewed about Gaiman’s violence against them, with a focus on a nanny and drama student named Scarlett Pavlovich. The publicly-known count of survivors grows.

There are even more survivors out there, for certain, including many who will choose not to emerge publicly, as is their prerogative. This is not just speculation. Gaiman’s ex-wife, the musician Amanda Palmer, is paraphrased in the article as having told Pavlovich, “Fourteen women have come to me about this”. Palmer was aware of, and actively enabled, Gaiman’s violence. The revelations in Shapiro’s piece are sordid, but it is written elegantly and with care.

Unlike, for instance, a recent essay by a male writer in another publication, about Cormac McCarthy’s decades-long relationship with a woman named Augusta Britt, whom he met when she was 16 and he was 42. That piece enthusiastically fanboyed over the author and glossed over the grooming and power dynamic abuse of McCarthy’s muse — and I do not use that term as a compliment at all.

The McCarthy piece passed muster somehow, but in the seven or so years since the #MeToo movement took off on social media, many people around the world have gained or reclaimed vocabulary, framing tools, ethical understandings and new healing possibilities around sexual violence. The spectrum of sexual trauma is not narrow, and consent is not always a clear-cut experience.