Threading tales

CHENNAI: True luxury lies in appreciating the finer details, the kind that whispers stories instead of shouting trends. Quilt India Foundation’s latest exhibition, Birds of Paradise, is an ode to that kind of artistry, where fabric, colour, and imagination come together to create a gallery of breathtaking quilts that blur the line between craft and fine art.

This exhibition is a celebration of creative minds and nimble hands. From kaleidoscopic One Block Wonder (OBW) quilts to poignant interpretations of the theme, every piece has a story to tell. With its exquisite blend of tradition and innovation, Birds of Paradise is here to make you fall in love with the lost art of quilting.

Tina Katwal, founder of The Square Inch — India’s first quilting studio — and co-founder of Quilt India Foundation, shares her inspiration for the theme: “The wonderful synergy between the colours in the specially dyed bundle of eight fabrics led to the theme Birds of Paradise.” With 170 registrants and 105 completed entries, this exhibition reflects diverse interpretations of the theme.

“Some let the colours inspire them, while others were moved by the words and emotions,” Tina says. “We see pictorial, literal, realistic interpretations, as well as abstract and figurative ones. Some even serve as a commentary on current global situations.”

One of the highlights of the exhibition is the introduction of OBW quilts to India. Tina says, “Patchwork usually involves creating cohesive patterns using multiple fabrics. The OBW quilts, however, use only one printed fabric and create the illusion of many different fabrics by forming kaleidoscopic designs with no two blocks being identical.” This showcase aims to inspire amazement and break stereotypes about working with one’s hands.

Beyond the technical artistry, the exhibition carries a deeper purpose. “If it encourages even a handful of visitors to work with their hands and explore fabric as a medium of art and creative expression, our job shall be done. We’d like to blur the line between art and craft and have visitors recognise quilting as a legitimate, vibrant, and enduring art form,” Tina says.

For both Tina and co-founder, Varsha Sundararajan, quilting is a deeply personal journey. “Being a DIY kind of person, I taught myself quilting and ended up opening the country’s first quilting studio eleven years ago. My passion was so fierce that I wanted others to be touched by the beauty and joy that quilting brings,” Tina adds.