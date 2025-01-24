Students urge TN government to take over administration of Pachaiyappa’s

CHENNAI: The students of Pachaiyappa’s college staged protest on Thursday demanding state government to take charge of the administration of the college.

The students gathered outside the gate and raised slogans against the trust which manages the college. The students alleged that there has been lack of basic amenities in the college, but instead of solving the issues the management is imposing unnecessary restrictions on students.

“There is shortage of toilets on the campus and to make things worse, the entrance to the science block is closed due to which students are not able to go to the other block to use the rest rooms,” said R Sam Gabriel, an agitating student.

The students alleged that board members of the trust are unnecessarily interfering in all the affairs of the college and even the principal has no say in it. Despite repeated attempts, the principal and trust members could not be contacted for comments.