Artistes bring a new narrative to classical dance
If you appreciate the elegance of Bharatanatyam or enjoy watching emerging artistes push the boundaries of tradition, the fourth edition of Jharna, hosted by Bharata Kalanjali, promises to captivate you. This annual festival brings together fresh voices in dance while honouring the rich heritage of classical Indian arts. Jharna serves as a platform for young dancers to showcase their creativity, blending innovation with tradition, and allowing them the freedom to experiment with their artistic vision.
Jharna has evolved significantly since its inception in 2022. Started as a seed from the Shiva Saroja Foundation, providing deserving students an opportunity to perform, it has grown into a platform for emerging artistes to showcase their work, opening its doors to dancers beyond the Bharata Kalanjali fold.
Artistic director of the institute, CP Satyajit’s vision for Jharna is to create a space where dancers can “experiment with their artistic vision in ways that challenge conventional frameworks.” The festival emphasises creativity and how dancers engage with their audience. “It’s not about looking for a specific bani, but about the artiste’s overall performance and engagement with the audience,” he explains. “Jharna is progressing, and I think it has kindled the interest of the younger generation, which is basically the dancers you’re going to see five years later. This has been a huge revelation for us because it looks like it’s the younger generation that can inspire the youngest generation.”
The 2025 edition features six emerging dancers, selected from over 60 applicants. These dancers will present original pieces that merge the traditional with the contemporary, exploring how Bharatanatyam can be both rooted in its classical forms and open to fresh interpretations. Among these performers is Himanshu Srivastava, who will present ‘Un-Eklavya: The Riddle of the Thumb’, a reimagining of the Mahabharata character Eklavya. Himanshu reflects, “I have been very curious about the journey of Eklavya… His story sounds like a ballad of perfect devotion and surrender, but upon major research, it struck me that the whereabouts of his journey post offering his thumb as ‘Guru-Dakshina’ are not at all talked about.” Through Bharatanatyam, he reinterprets this journey, reflecting on human psychology and life choices, inviting the audience to rethink their own battles.
The festival also features performances from guest artistes like Sandhya Udupa and Anita Ratnam, whose seasoned expertise adds depth to the event. Satyajit explains that the role of these guest artistes is two-fold: to inspire the younger generation and provide a benchmark for excellence, while contributing to the festival’s growth. The performances offer the audience a chance to witness evolving works from seasoned professionals alongside the new voices of the younger dancers.
Jharna is more than just a festival — it’s a celebration of the creative spirit and the endless possibilities that emerge when we allow ourselves the freedom to innovate within tradition. It encourages a dialogue between tradition and modernity, and with each edition, it brings to the stage works that challenge, provoke, and inspire.
The festival, will take place on January 25-26 and February 1-2, at the TEACH Auditorium, SPASTN, Taramani. Tickets are available on Bharata Kalanjali’s site.