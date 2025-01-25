Artistes bring a new narrative to classical dance

If you appreciate the elegance of Bharatanatyam or enjoy watching emerging artistes push the boundaries of tradition, the fourth edition of Jharna, hosted by Bharata Kalanjali, promises to captivate you. This annual festival brings together fresh voices in dance while honouring the rich heritage of classical Indian arts. Jharna serves as a platform for young dancers to showcase their creativity, blending innovation with tradition, and allowing them the freedom to experiment with their artistic vision.

Jharna has evolved significantly since its inception in 2022. Started as a seed from the Shiva Saroja Foundation, providing deserving students an opportunity to perform, it has grown into a platform for emerging artistes to showcase their work, opening its doors to dancers beyond the Bharata Kalanjali fold.

Artistic director of the institute, CP Satyajit’s vision for Jharna is to create a space where dancers can “experiment with their artistic vision in ways that challenge conventional frameworks.” The festival emphasises creativity and how dancers engage with their audience. “It’s not about looking for a specific bani, but about the artiste’s overall performance and engagement with the audience,” he explains. “Jharna is progressing, and I think it has kindled the interest of the younger generation, which is basically the dancers you’re going to see five years later. This has been a huge revelation for us because it looks like it’s the younger generation that can inspire the youngest generation.”