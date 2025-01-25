BCTNP barred five advocates from legal practice

CHENNAI: The Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry (BCTNP) has barred five advocates from practicing before courts and tribunals for their alleged involvement in criminal activities and slandering a judicial officer.

B Saraboji Rajan in Nagapattinam was prohibited from practice after a criminal case was registered against him under NDPS Act for allegedly smuggling contrabands.

R Balasubramanian in Coimbatore was barred following the allegations of posting derogatory comments against a woman judicial officer in the Palladam Bar Association WhatsApp group. The BCTNP inquiry found the comments derogatory. The third advocate to face the axe is A Panneerselvam of Velachery, Chennai. Action has been taken against him for allegedly threatening the sub-registrar of Guduvancherry and attempting to forcibly register a disputed property.

N Ashok Kumar in Tirunelveli and Jaya Vijayakamalan of Velipalayam in Nagappattinam were barred from practice for their alleged involvement in murders. They were barred until disposal of the cases registered against them. The decision to take action against the advocates was taken on January 23.