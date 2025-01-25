DRA urges Greater Chennai Corporation to expedite pending beach accessibility work for disabled

CHENNAI: The Disability Rights Alliance (DRA) has written to the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) to expedite pending beach accessibility works for persons with disabilities (PwDs) at Elliot’s Beach in Besant Nagar, emphasising the need for inclusive facilities.

The petition highlights key areas requiring attention, including the need for start-and-end colour contrast of railings at the ramp for persons with low vision. It also suggested the use of red and white striped retro-reflective, UV-safe stickers for better visibility. The DRA has requested modifications to the sea-facing deck with a dismantlable design as a cyclone-prevention measure and suggested strengthening it with sandbagging. They noted that the beach access ramps require gradient corrections, with the current 1:20 gradient only partially implemented from ramp to boardwalk. Guidance tactile features, placed alongside tactile paths, need to be removed as it may create problems for persons with visual impairment.

Concerns were also raised about missing or incomplete facilities such as beach rules bilingual pictogram signage and AAC boards with QR code, accessible toilets (currently located on steep terrain), and the lack of proper connectivity from the bus shelter to the ramp area. Other gaps include the absence of an ocean ramp, beach wheelchairs, lifeguard towers, solar lighting, and mobi mats.

The petition also stressed the need for staff training on disability awareness, and requested the GCC to provide timelines for phased implementation.