Have today’s T20 match ticket? Travel to Chepauk for free

CHENNAI: The Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) on Friday announced that ticket holders for the India-England T20 cricket match scheduled at M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk for Saturday (January 25) can travel free of charge in MTC buses (excluding AC services) for three hours before the match and three hours after it.
The Chennai Division of Southern Railway has also announced that cricket enthusiasts holding tickets for the match can travel free of cost on both to and fro journey from Chepauk on Saturday. The passengers can only avail of this facility in second class local trains.
Under an agreement between the MTC and the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA), 100 special buses will be operated to ease congestion during the match. Additionally, shuttle services will run from 4 pm between the Government Estate Metro Station and the Chidambaram stadium. Match ticket holders can travel for free on these buses. The statement also noted that the existing free bus travel scheme for women, transpersons, and persons with disabilities on ordinary buses will continue as usual.
Meanwhile, the Southern Railway has announced the operation of two special passenger trains on January 25 to assist commuters returning home. These trains will run between Chennai Beach and Velachery. Special trains will depart from Velachery at 10.20 pm and 10.40 pm, arriving at Chennai Beach at 11.05 pm and 11.25 pm, respectively. For the return journey, trains will leave Chennai Beach at 10.40 pm and 11 pm, reaching Velachery at 11.25 pm and 11.45 pm, respectively.
Let tempers flare on the cricket pitch, not the road
To mitigate congestion on city roads on Saturday (January 25) due to the India-England T20 match at MA Chidambaram stadium, several traffic diversions will be enforced from 2 pm to 11 pm on same day. The diversions are as follows:
Victoria Hostel Road can be entered only via Bharathi Salai. Entry will be closed from Wallajah Salai
At Kamarajar Salai, vehicles will not be allowed from Napier Bridge to proceed towards Kannagi Statue after 10 pm due to Republic Day programme arrangements
Bells Road will be operated as one-way and it will have entry only from Bharathi Salai. Entry from Wallajah Salai will be closed
All vehicles from Ratna Cafe towards Kamarajar Salai will be diverted at Bells Road and Wallajah Salai junction. Vehicles will not be allowed to proceed to Kannagi Statue from Bells Road
Vehicles lacking parking passes coming from Anna Salai, can be parked at Kalaivanar Arangam, Omandurar Medical College Ground, MRTS Chepauk premises, PWD Ground, Chepauk, and the Swami Sivanandham Salai