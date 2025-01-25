Let’s play with bangles

Perhaps the most fascinating aspect of many traditional games is how they are played with things found around us. Cowrie shells or tamarind seeds scraped on the ground with the white side showing up or bamboo cut in half to make throw pieces, stones, pebbles and seeds as game pieces were quite the norm. While there are many specially created items for our Indian traditional games, many can be played by merely drawing a grid on the ground in case of board games or using items lying around us. Perhaps one of the most creative items that has been is bangles.

Bangles are intrinsically interwoven with Indian heritage and culture. Bangle sellers with their bright wares are a part of the landscape of every city. So much so, even Sarojini Naidu was inspired to write a poem called ‘The Bangle Sellers’: Bangle sellers are we who bear

Our shining loads to the temple fair...

Who will buy these delicate, bright

Rainbow-tinted circles of light?