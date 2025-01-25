Priyanka Chopra’s divine calling

CHENNAI: The Chilkur Balaji Temple, often referred to as the ‘Visa Balaji Temple’, was back in news again when actor and producer Priyanka Chopra visited the temple on January 21, seeking blessings ahead of a new chapter in her life.

Renowned for its association with devotees seeking divine intervention for visa approvals, located approximately 30 km from Hyderabad, it is one of the oldest temples in Telangana and holds a special place in the hearts of many believers. Dressed in a light blue Chanderi suit, Priyanka offered prayers at the temple, known for its unique tradition of devotees performing 11 circumambulations (pradakshinas) while making a wish, and 108 more upon its fulfillment.

Following her visit, Priyanka shared images on social media, expressing gratitude to Upasana Kamineni, entrepreneur and wife of actor Ram Charan, for facilitating her visit. She captioned her post, “New beginnings. With the blessings of Shri Chilkur Balaji. Thank you @upasanakaminenikonidela for making this special visit possible.”

This visit has sparked speculation about Priyanka’s involvement in an upcoming project with director SS Rajamouli and actor Mahesh Babu. While no official announcement has been made, her presence in Hyderabad and the timing of her temple visit have led many to anticipate a significant professional development. Priyanka’s visit underscores her deep-rooted cultural values and the importance she places on seeking blessings during pivotal moments in her life.

Talking about the actress’s visit, head priest CS Rangarajan of Chilkur Balaji Temple shared, “She came here for Swamiwari Darshanam in the evening. She did not share anything about why she came for the darshan. Just like anyone else, she was treated the same way. We gave her all the blessings, and she said she had to rush somewhere.

We gave her Swami’s sesha vastram and wished her success in all her endeavors. Later, we came to know that she posted some pictures on her Instagram. A few of our volunteers and I took pictures with her near the dwajasthambam, which she posted.”

When asked about her tour of the temple, he added, “She did a few pradakshinas and entered the temple through the back door to avoid the crowd at the front. While she entered, I explained the temple’s significance and guided her around.