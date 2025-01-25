Speeding bike hits blackbuck inside IIT-Madras

CHENNAI: A female blackbuck, an endangered species protected under schedule-1 of the Wildlife Protection Act, was hit by a speeding bike inside IIT-M. The animal suffered grievous injury in one of the hind legs and is currently being treated at a private veterinary hospital. The incident happened on Thursday.

Chennai Wildlife Warden Manish Meena visited IIT-M on Saturday and met the chief security officer and registrar. “I have reviewed the CCTV footage and it looks like an accident. The blackbuck was hit by a bike, which was seized by the department. A case has been booked under WPA since it is a schedule-1 species,” Meena said.

IIT-M is fully cooperating and has taken several measures, including adding more CCTV cameras, speed restrictions and signages. “The institute has also come forward to provide funding support to upgrade the veterinary hospital in Guindy Children’s Park, which will help treat injured animals without wasting much time,” Meena added. Meanwhile, the institute has imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the biker.