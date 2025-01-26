15,000 turn up to watch rare planet parade at Periyar Science and Technology Centre in Chennai

CHENNAI: Over 15,000 astronomy enthusiasts flocked to the Periyar Science and Technology Centre between January 22 and 25 to witness the rare celestial event where planets from Venus to Neptune aligned in the night sky.

While the centre initially announced the timing from 6 pm to 8 pm for the special night sky observation, it was later extended until midnight as the event prompted a surge of visitors even from other districts. Crowds lined up for extended hours to catch a glimpse of the phenomenon. Staff at the centre noted that social media played a big role in attracting large crowds.

Though many visitors at the centre lauded the effort to accommodate the massive turnout, some were disappointed at being able to view only Jupiter through the telescopes.

A 65-year-old visitor said, “With so many planetary scientists exploring Mars and finding traces of water, claiming it was once much wetter and warmer, I was very excited to see the planet. But despite arriving at the centre by 5.30 pm, I only got to view Jupiter by 7.45 pm. It would have been wonderful if I had the chance to see Mars.”