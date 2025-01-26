15,000 turn up to watch rare planet parade at Periyar Science and Technology Centre in Chennai

CHENNAI: Over 15,000 astronomy enthusiasts flocked to the Periyar Science and Technology Centre between January 22 and 25 to witness the rare celestial event where planets from Venus to Neptune aligned in the night sky.
While the centre initially announced the timing from 6 pm to 8 pm for the special night sky observation, it was later extended until midnight as the event prompted a surge of visitors even from other districts. Crowds lined up for extended hours to catch a glimpse of the phenomenon. Staff at the centre noted that social media played a big role in attracting large crowds.
Though many visitors at the centre lauded the effort to accommodate the massive turnout, some were disappointed at being able to view only Jupiter through the telescopes.
A 65-year-old visitor said, “With so many planetary scientists exploring Mars and finding traces of water, claiming it was once much wetter and warmer, I was very excited to see the planet. But despite arriving at the centre by 5.30 pm, I only got to view Jupiter by 7.45 pm. It would have been wonderful if I had the chance to see Mars.”
Speaking to TNIE, executive director of the centre IK Lenin Tamilkovan said the observation session using telescopes offered a closer look at four of the six planets - Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn. Uranus and Neptune were not included as their features are not very distinct for observation with the available telescopes.
“While all four planets can be seen with the naked eye, the telescopes allowed visitors to see Jupiter’s moons and Saturn’s rings. Due to their distinct features, these planets were primarily shown to the visitors,” he said. Some visitors also raised concern about the lack of amenities at the venue like insufficient drinking water and food options for the crowd.
Rashida A (34), a visitor from north Chennai, said, “I have been here for over four hours, and it’s 10 pm and with more than 100 people ahead of me. The single water facility here is already empty, toilets lack water and with shops closed at the centre, there’s nothing to eat. While it’s great that these sessions are free, amenities must be addressed.”
In response, Lenin Tamilkovan said, “We ensured basic amenities. Our aim was to provide the public with a celestial treat, and it is happening despite extended timings.”