Breakfast scheme: Preparation to be outsourced, GCC calls bids

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has floated three tenders to outsource the meal preparation and distribution for the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme. According to the tenders, contractors will be selected for the three corporation regions (north, south, and central) to manage 35 cluster kitchens and distribute meals to 356 schools. These kitchens will serve breakfast to 49,147 students from classes 1 to 5 at a cost of Rs 13.7 crore.

Any delay or compromise in the quality or quantity in the food supplied will attract fines ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 3,000, according to the tender conditions. Currently, women’s self-help groups prepare and distribute the food to schools from cluster kitchens including centres like Amma Unavagams.

According to the tender documents, contractors must establish and maintain hygienic kitchens in corporation-allocated buildings, adhering to food safety guidelines.

GCC will provide infrastructure such as kitchen buildings, water, electricity and gas connections, while the consumption charges will be borne by the contractor.